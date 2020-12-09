Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 25.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 29.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PZZA opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.29.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

