Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) versus WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Head to Head Analysis

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pareteum and WidePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pareteum $32.44 million 1.13 -$12.98 million N/A N/A WidePoint $101.72 million 0.82 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

WidePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Pareteum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pareteum and WidePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pareteum 0 0 0 0 N/A WidePoint 0 0 1 0 3.00

WidePoint has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.71%. Given WidePoint’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WidePoint is more favorable than Pareteum.

Profitability

This table compares Pareteum and WidePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pareteum N/A N/A N/A WidePoint 0.74% 4.40% 1.63%

Volatility & Risk

Pareteum has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WidePoint has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Pareteum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of WidePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Pareteum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of WidePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WidePoint beats Pareteum on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various other applications. In addition, the company provides software solutions, which layer over disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged communication services and applications for enterprise communications and core telecommunications markets; and Wi-Fi access on mobile devices through its SaaS platform. Pareteum Corporation serves the markets of Internet of Things, mobile virtual network operators, smart cities, and application developers. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions. It also offers professional services to its federally certified software solutions. WidePoint Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

