Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

PRTY opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.16. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $99,118.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 153,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,432.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 141,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $272,369.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,620,536 shares of company stock worth $8,343,988 in the last three months. 6.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 136.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 5,813,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth $7,718,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth $4,528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 43.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 846,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth $2,026,000. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

