Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,419 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Perspecta by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Perspecta by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter valued at $1,221,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Perspecta by 209.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 172,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 116,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter valued at $223,000.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. Perspecta Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Perspecta’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

