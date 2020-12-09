Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 202.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Photronics worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth about $123,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Photronics during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 55.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,366.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $98,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,019.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,340 shares of company stock worth $168,025. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $867.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

