Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) (LON:PIRI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) (LON:PIRI)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Approximately 1,805,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,192,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.09. The company has a market cap of £4.77 million and a PE ratio of -13.00.

Pires Investments plc (PIRI.L) Company Profile (LON:PIRI)

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

