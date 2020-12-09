Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 9.4% in November

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POAHY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Porsche Automobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of POAHY opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

