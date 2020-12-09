Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.80. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

