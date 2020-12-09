Progenity, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PROG) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 16th

Progenity’s (NASDAQ:PROG) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 16th. Progenity had issued 6,666,667 shares in its initial public offering on June 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,005 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of Progenity’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PROG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Progenity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Progenity alerts:

Shares of PROG opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Progenity has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). Sell-side analysts forecast that Progenity will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Harry Stylli purchased 152,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $499,999.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,616,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,869,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.