Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. Progyny has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $46,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,289.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,145 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $1,810,388.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,570,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,389,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.