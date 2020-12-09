Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRTA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Prothena stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.85. Prothena has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 22.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,075,000 after buying an additional 642,236 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth $871,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Prothena by 23.3% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 96,349.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

