Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to “Neutral”

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.38.

PRU stock opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

