Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Get Qualys alerts:

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.64. Qualys has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $125.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $240,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $111,714.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,912,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,880 shares of company stock valued at $18,464,439. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Qualys by 67.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 2,234.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Qualys by 253.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.