Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES) were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 17,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48.

About Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES)

Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.

