Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.79. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

