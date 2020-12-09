Randy L. Taylor Sells 15,000 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) COO Randy L. Taylor sold 15,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Everi stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 3.10.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,784,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,174,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth $4,386,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth $2,695,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 32.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 429,187 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

