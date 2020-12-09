RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of RE/MAX worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,568,000 after buying an additional 79,585 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMAX opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.44 million, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

