Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Realogy worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the third quarter valued at $105,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Realogy by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realogy by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,327 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Realogy by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of RLGY opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.93. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.