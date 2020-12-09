RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 527.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR opened at $163.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.28 and a 200-day moving average of $175.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several analysts have commented on RNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.17.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

