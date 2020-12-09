Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 16th (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RPTX) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 16th. Repare Therapeutics had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 19th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,285,000. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,177,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,401,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,656,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,320,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

