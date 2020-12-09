Reviewing DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) & Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) and DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Online Vacation Center and DSV Panalpina A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.65 $2.93 million N/A N/A DSV Panalpina A/S $14.20 billion 2.14 $554.63 million $1.66 49.20

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Online Vacation Center.

Profitability

This table compares Online Vacation Center and DSV Panalpina A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A DSV Panalpina A/S 2.96% 9.05% 4.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Online Vacation Center and DSV Panalpina A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A DSV Panalpina A/S 0 4 6 0 2.60

Risk and Volatility

Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSV Panalpina A/S has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DSV Panalpina A/S beats Online Vacation Center on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, packaging and labeling, and document handling services, as well as online services comprising track and trace services. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions for automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV A/S and changed its name to DSV Panalpina A/S in September 2019. DSV Panalpina A/S was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

