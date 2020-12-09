Reviewing Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) & Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Vista Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $257.19 million 4.90 $23.80 million $0.17 40.24 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$9.39 million ($0.08) -12.75

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortuna Silver Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 8.97% 2.96% 2.05% Vista Gold N/A -74.26% -57.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fortuna Silver Mines and Vista Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 4 4 0 2.50 Vista Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus target price of $9.12, indicating a potential upside of 33.39%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Vista Gold.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Vista Gold on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Miraflores, Peru.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.