Reviewing GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE)

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GLG Life Tech and FSD Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $7.65 million 0.67 -$14.54 million N/A N/A FSD Pharma $190,000.00 126.40 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.33

GLG Life Tech has higher revenue and earnings than FSD Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GLG Life Tech and FSD Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and FSD Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -196.74% N/A -64.41% FSD Pharma N/A -111.76% -92.92%

Summary

GLG Life Tech beats FSD Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain. FSD Pharma Inc. has strategic alliance agreements with SciCann Therapeutics Inc., CannTab Therapeutics, and Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

