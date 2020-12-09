Reviewing VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) & StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD)

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VolitionRx and StageZero Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $17.10 million 9.72 -$16.10 million ($0.41) -8.41 StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 188.77 -$3.48 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VolitionRx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VolitionRx and StageZero Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx N/A -124.48% -84.48% StageZero Life Sciences 217.39% N/A -61.21%

Volatility and Risk

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences beats VolitionRx on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

