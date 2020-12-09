RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $500.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.73.

NYSE:RH opened at $472.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. RH has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $474.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. RH’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RH by 148.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

