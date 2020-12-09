RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $27,396,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in RH by 2.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $7,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in RH by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in RH by 7.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get RH alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RH. UBS Group raised their price objective on RH from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Cowen raised their target price on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.73.

NYSE:RH opened at $472.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. RH has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $474.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. RH’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.