Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REI shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti bought 142,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 144,659 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,022,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 67.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 199,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 135.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REI stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Ring Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.31.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

