Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on December 16th (OTCMKTS:DBDRU)

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 16th. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 6th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

DBDRU stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $11.07.

Get Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition alerts:

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.