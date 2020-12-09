Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,698 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 65,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,319,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $481,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,502,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $548,115,000 after acquiring an additional 60,116 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

