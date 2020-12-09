Royalty North Partners Ltd. (RNP.V) (CVE:RNP) Trading Up 8.6%

Royalty North Partners Ltd. (RNP.V) (CVE:RNP) shares were up 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 16,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 15,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a market cap of C$6.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.79. The company has a current ratio of 96.73, a quick ratio of 96.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.

Royalty North Partners Ltd. (RNP.V) Company Profile (CVE:RNP)

Royalty North Partners Ltd. provides loan and royalty financing to private businesses by investing in companies in non-resource-based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization, or succession liquidity. The company was formerly known as Bluefire Mining Corp. and changed its name to Royalty North Partners Ltd.

