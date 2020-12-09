Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 260,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,128 shares in the company, valued at $194,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce sold 93,000 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $707,730.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,366,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,442.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,000 shares of company stock worth $1,373,680. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMT opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

