Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,113,000 after buying an additional 312,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 83.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 69,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 9,224 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $541,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,623,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,383,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,305. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $72.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57 and a beta of -0.45.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

