Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,393 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.4% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

