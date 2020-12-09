Scotiabank Increases Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$4.50

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.43.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$2.77 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.52. The stock has a market cap of C$456.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$86.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$631,294.95. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $79,300.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

