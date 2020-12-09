scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Shares Down 8.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s share price fell 8.2% during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. scPharmaceuticals traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.17. 1,126,698 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,078% from the average session volume of 95,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered scPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $141.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 20.67, a current ratio of 20.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

