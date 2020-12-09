Sei Investments Co. Acquires 3,648 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of HealthStream worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of HSTM opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $635.78 million, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSTM. Barrington Research upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.