Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMTL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $37.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

