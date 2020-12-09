Sei Investments Co. Buys 21,000 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Interface worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Interface by 417.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TILE opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.63 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

TILE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

