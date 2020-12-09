Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 17.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 488,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 71,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). Research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.