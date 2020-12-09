Sei Investments Co. Has $346,000 Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

