Sei Investments Co. Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 326.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of HSBC by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 57,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HSBC opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a PE ratio of -53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

