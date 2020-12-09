Sei Investments Co. Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,209,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,524,000 after buying an additional 578,326 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $1,353,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,715,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 346,818 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 985.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 384,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,420 shares of company stock valued at $854,603 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

