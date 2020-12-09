Sei Investments Co. Has $386,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $403,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,089,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 62.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.63.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

