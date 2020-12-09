Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 25.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 12.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 126.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEE. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

NYSE SEE opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $46.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,489 shares of company stock worth $2,035,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

