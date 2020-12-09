Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,050,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPX FLOW by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.93. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $58.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.73 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

