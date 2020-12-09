Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Logistics worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 3.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 45,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $593.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.62. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $364.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

