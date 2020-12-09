Sei Investments Co. Sells 40,418 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 32.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,418 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERJ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 347.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 556,591 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 667.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 449,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 137.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 374,491 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 311.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 368,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 278,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth $1,280,000. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of ERJ opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

