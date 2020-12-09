Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

AVNS stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.03, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avanos Medical from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

