Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 37.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,745 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.92 million. Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

