Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of MYR Group worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MYR Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MYR Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $964.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $57.76.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $593,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,420. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYRG. Sidoti began coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

